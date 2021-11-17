Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

CLLNY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Cellnex Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Get Cellnex Telecom alerts:

OTCMKTS CLLNY traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.01. The stock had a trading volume of 102,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,965. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.91. Cellnex Telecom has a 12 month low of $23.84 and a 12 month high of $36.87.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.