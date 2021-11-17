Centamin (LON:CEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Centamin (LON:CEY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by Liberum Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 87 ($1.14) target price on the mining company’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential downside of 16.63% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Centamin from GBX 137 ($1.79) to GBX 134 ($1.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 124.20 ($1.62).

Shares of CEY opened at GBX 104.35 ($1.36) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 95.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 103.09. Centamin has a one year low of GBX 88.20 ($1.15) and a one year high of GBX 137.12 ($1.79). The company has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 11.54.

In other news, insider Mark Bankes bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £36,800 ($48,079.44). Also, insider Ross Jerrard bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £13,800 ($18,029.79).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

