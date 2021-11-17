Centrality Achieves Market Capitalization of $242.20 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $242.20 million and approximately $4.72 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrality coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000334 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Centrality has traded 38.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00048960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.25 or 0.00227125 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00010739 BTC.

Centrality Coin Profile

CENNZ is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Buying and Selling Centrality

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

