Centric Health Corp. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:CRX)

Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX) – Analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Centric Health in a report issued on Sunday, November 14th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.72). Desjardins also issued estimates for Centric Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centric Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

