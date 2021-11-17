Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Trading Down 4.7%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $68.40 and last traded at $70.50. 2,367 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 125,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

The company has a market cap of $994.47 million, a PE ratio of 67.49 and a beta of 2.60.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $2.53. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centrus Energy news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $631,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,800 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEU. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Centrus Energy by 72.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Centrus Energy by 1,434.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.