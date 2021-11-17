Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Therapeutics Inc. is a cell therapy company. It involved in developing induced pluripotent stem cell -derived cell therapies in immuno-oncology. Century Therapeutics Inc. is based in PHILADELPHIA. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.25.

NASDAQ IPSC opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. Century Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.29 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.12 and a quick ratio of 18.97.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Therapeutics will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

