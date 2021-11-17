CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV) Short Interest Update

CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decrease of 60.3% from the October 14th total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of CFV opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.04.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFV. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the third quarter worth approximately $12,258,000. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V by 543.4% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,185,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,469 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the third quarter worth approximately $9,880,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the second quarter worth approximately $7,897,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V by 112.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,414,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 749,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.