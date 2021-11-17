Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 60 ($0.78) price objective on the stock.

Chaarat Gold stock opened at GBX 20 ($0.26) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 22.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 23.21. The company has a market cap of £137.88 million and a PE ratio of -22.89. Chaarat Gold has a fifty-two week low of GBX 18.55 ($0.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 31.90 ($0.42).

Get Chaarat Gold alerts:

In other news, insider Martin Andersson purchased 1,448,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £347,624.88 ($454,174.13).

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Chaarat Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaarat Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.