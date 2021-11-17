Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 8,766 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 709,775 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $10,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,470,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,628,000 after acquiring an additional 67,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,338,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,906,000 after acquiring an additional 104,748 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,097,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,305,000 after acquiring an additional 18,782 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,865,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,838,000 after acquiring an additional 64,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,635,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,446,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRKL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, COO Michael W. Mccurdy sold 3,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $50,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 33.84%. The firm had revenue of $76.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

