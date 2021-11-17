Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 589,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,066 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of Constellium worth $11,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSTM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellium stock opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 2.34. Constellium SE has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $21.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.88.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 249.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

