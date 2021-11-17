Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 16,259 Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 821,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,259 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.46% of Liberty Oilfield Services worth $11,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,098,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 901,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,763,000 after purchasing an additional 186,240 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 14,166 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 345.6% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 120,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 93,273 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter worth $24,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LBRT shares. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.57.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $17.78. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.83.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $653.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $434,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,319,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 9,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $109,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,137,700 shares of company stock worth $117,546,769. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

