Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $10.46 Million Position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 634,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,536 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.99% of Denny’s worth $10,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Denny’s by 102.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 15.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,043,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,639,000 after buying an additional 1,075,167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 42.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,009,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,289,000 after buying an additional 299,792 shares in the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the first quarter valued at $3,207,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 34.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 466,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Denny's alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DENN shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.13 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

In other Denny’s news, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $255,167.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $161,884.03. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 796,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,059,076.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. Denny’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.89 million, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.18.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $103.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

Featured Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.