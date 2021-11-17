Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $10.80 Million Stock Position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $10,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 832,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,241,000 after acquiring an additional 170,324 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 166,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 33,205 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,529,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 15,780,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,590,000 after acquiring an additional 895,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $1,099,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $88,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,753 shares of company stock worth $4,161,941 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.10.

Shares of NASDAQ DCT opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.85 and a beta of -1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.18. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.53 and a 52 week high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.09 million. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.