Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $11.44 Million Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 541,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,225 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $11,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EVH. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the second quarter worth $208,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the second quarter worth $213,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the second quarter worth $214,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health during the second quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

In other news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $4,479,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 13,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $339,502.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,553 shares of company stock valued at $6,741,063. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

EVH opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.69 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.03.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.