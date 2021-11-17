Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 12,070 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,070 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $11,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 559.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 12,483.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NBR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Atb Cap Markets raised Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

NBR opened at $95.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.17. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $39.62 and a 1 year high of $133.61. The firm has a market cap of $788.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%. The firm had revenue of $524.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($22.81) EPS. Research analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -60.9 EPS for the current year.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

