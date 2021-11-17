Charles Schwab Trust Co Boosts Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 706,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up 4.6% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned 0.34% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $23,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 35.6% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 103.1% in the second quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 281,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,368,000 after buying an additional 142,890 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,676,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,367,000 after buying an additional 738,520 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.50. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $34.94.

