Charles Schwab Trust Co Boosts Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 153,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,117 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $6,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 184,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 103,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 14,613 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 137,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 116,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $42.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.37. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $35.07 and a 52-week high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.