Charles Schwab Trust Co Buys 15,868 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 13.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,868 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.4% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMBS. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.1% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

VMBS opened at $52.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.20 and its 200-day moving average is $53.36. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $52.72 and a 1-year high of $54.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

