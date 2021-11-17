Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $2.94 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,190 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPIP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 334.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 413,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,610,000 after acquiring an additional 318,705 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 550,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,826,000 after acquiring an additional 164,394 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,028,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,410,000 after acquiring an additional 116,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $31.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.27. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $32.04.

