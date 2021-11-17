Charles Schwab Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on DE. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.06.

NYSE DE opened at $355.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $250.54 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.63.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.