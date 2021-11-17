Charles Schwab Trust Co Purchases 303 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on BMY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.89.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $58.58 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $130.03 billion, a PE ratio of -24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.40 and a 200-day moving average of $64.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -81.67%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

