Charles Schwab Trust Co Purchases 309 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,364 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $94.95 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $55.56 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.76 and its 200 day moving average is $87.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market cap of $259.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.32.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $14,101,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.