Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 1,034 Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned 0.26% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHJ. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 875.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 74,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 66,803 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,077,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $4,301,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $909,000.

Shares of SCHJ opened at $50.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average is $51.10. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.55 and a fifty-two week high of $54.98.

