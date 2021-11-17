Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target Cut to C$14.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised Chartwell Retirement Residences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chartwell Retirement Residences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.09.

TSE:CSH.UN opened at C$12.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.80. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52-week low of C$10.45 and a 52-week high of C$13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of C$2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -633.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is presently -3,221.05%.

In other news, Director Virginia Ann Davis bought 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,024.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,260 shares in the company, valued at C$132,354.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

