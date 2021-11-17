Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $116.34

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $116.34 and last traded at $116.34, with a volume of 487406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.23.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.59. The stock has a market cap of $226.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,401 shares of company stock valued at $29,709,366 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 242,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 5.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 91,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 22.3% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

