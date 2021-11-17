China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 655,100 shares, a drop of 71.1% from the October 14th total of 2,265,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 43.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Everbright Environment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of CHFFF remained flat at $$0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. China Everbright Environment Group has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $0.64.

China Everbright Environment Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company's Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food waste and leachate treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, methane-to-energy, fecal treatment, fly ash landfill, medical waste treatment, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy plants.

