China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Life Insurance Company Limited is the leading life insurance company in China’s life insurance market. The Company provides products and services including individual life insurance, group life insurance, accident and health insurance. The Company is China’s largest life insurance company, a leading provider of annuity products and life insurance for both individuals and groups, and a leading provider of accident and health insurance. Through its controlling shareholding in the China Life Insurance Assets Management Co., Ltd., the Company became China’s largest insurance asset management company and one of the largest institutional investors in China. “

LFC opened at $8.88 on Friday. China Life Insurance has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 9.05 and a quick ratio of 20.27. The stock has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.12.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $34.40 billion for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that China Life Insurance will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in China Life Insurance during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in China Life Insurance during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in China Life Insurance by 159.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 10,859 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in China Life Insurance during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in China Life Insurance by 74.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

