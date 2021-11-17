Christina Luconi Sells 4,927 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $648,541.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ RPD traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $132.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,762. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.42 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -54.22 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.61.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 26.29% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,511,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 94.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 26,986 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Rapid7 by 3.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,348,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,642,000 after purchasing an additional 40,495 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 4.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Rapid7 during the second quarter worth about $304,000. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.60.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

