Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stake Raised by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Church & Dwight worth $14,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,217,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,184,000. Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,656,000 after acquiring an additional 38,492 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 428,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,522,000 after acquiring an additional 149,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 103,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,822,000 after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $90.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $91.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.40.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.