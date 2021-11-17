CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) will report $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CI Financial’s earnings. CI Financial reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CI Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CI Financial.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CIXX has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC increased their target price on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.28.

CIXX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.62. 3,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,371. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.23. CI Financial has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $7,416,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CI Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $1,246,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in CI Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $14,301,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in CI Financial by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 250,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after buying an additional 150,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CI Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $3,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CI Financial (CIXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.