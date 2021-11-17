CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target Raised to C$34.00 at Desjardins

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CIXX. CIBC upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Shares of CI Financial stock opened at $23.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.23. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CI Financial by 851.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CI Financial by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of CI Financial by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.