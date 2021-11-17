CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target Raised to C$34.00 at Desjardins

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CIXX. CIBC upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.28.
Shares of CI Financial stock opened at $23.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.23. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52.
About CI Financial
CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.
