CIBC Lowers Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Price Target to C$14.25

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at CIBC from C$14.50 to C$14.25 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.06.

Chartwell Retirement Residences stock opened at $9.52 on Monday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27.

Chartwell Retirement Residences is a real estate trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of a range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It operates through the Retirement Operations, and Long Term Care Operations segments.

