Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Stock Position Decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 37,375 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.13% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 265.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 17,714 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 40,479 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the period. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stein purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preetam Shah purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $125,140. Company insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $83.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.12. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $3.15.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 722.37% and a negative net margin of 106.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Aegis reduced their target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, WBB Securities raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

