Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Ciena reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,550 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,669 shares of company stock worth $1,942,599 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,360,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,121,000 after acquiring an additional 290,606 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 6.9% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,873,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,900,000 after acquiring an additional 248,680 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 11.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,867,000 after acquiring an additional 381,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Ciena by 6.2% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,067,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $157,510,000 after acquiring an additional 178,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $62.03 on Friday. Ciena has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $62.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day moving average is $55.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

