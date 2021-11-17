Cigna (NYSE:CI) Now Covered by Seaport Research Partners

Analysts at Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Seaport Research Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.99% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.57.
CI opened at $217.76 on Wednesday. Cigna has a twelve month low of $190.88 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.87.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in Cigna by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.
About Cigna
Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.
Recommended Story: Range Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.