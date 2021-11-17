Cigna (NYSE:CI) Now Covered by Seaport Research Partners

Analysts at Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Seaport Research Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.57.

CI opened at $217.76 on Wednesday. Cigna has a twelve month low of $190.88 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 20.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in Cigna by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

