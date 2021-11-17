Citadel Advisors LLC Has $8.63 Million Stock Holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,226,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,666 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.89% of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals worth $8,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,914,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,394 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP increased its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,096,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 665,024 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,965,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 204.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 644,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 432,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 3,142,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,158,000 after acquiring an additional 145,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp acquired 126,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $608,580.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 335,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,919. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

NASDAQ STSA opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $189.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.32. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $7.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.09.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. On average, analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

