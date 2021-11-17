Citigroup Downgrades Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $6.90 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $9.50.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.36.

CSPR opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. Casper Sleep has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.65. The company has a market cap of $275.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.44.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.18). Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 559.44% and a negative net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $156.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Casper Sleep’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Casper Sleep will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep in the second quarter valued at $18,315,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Casper Sleep by 168.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 773,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 484,885 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Casper Sleep by 219.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 489,861 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Casper Sleep by 4.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 455,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 20,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Casper Sleep by 18.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 71,895 shares in the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

