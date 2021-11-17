Citigroup Increases Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Price Target to $48.00

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.92% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.78.

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $46.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.39, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.02 and its 200 day moving average is $35.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $47.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,664,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,685,000 after buying an additional 2,774,163 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at $43,975,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 140.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,951,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,935,000 after buying an additional 1,139,600 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 37.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,098,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,446,000 after buying an additional 1,123,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at $24,328,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

