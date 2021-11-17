CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Up 4.9%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s share price shot up 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.60 and last traded at $22.48. 3,929 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,112,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.42.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLSK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average is $15.67.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.56). CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 96.95% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $11.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.21 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 5,193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark, Inc offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services.

