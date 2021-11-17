ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Short Interest Up 770.6% in October

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 770.6% from the October 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 4.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $450,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 24,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.36. 3,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,848. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.62. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $25.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities. It focuses on energy-related master limited partnerships with operations in crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined petroleum products.

