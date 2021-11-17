Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Sets New 1-Year High at $71.90

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.90 and last traded at $69.80, with a volume of 1192 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.68. The firm has a market cap of $912.90 million, a PE ratio of 45.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Clearfield had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 10,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $671,618.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger G. Harding sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $738,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,027 shares of company stock worth $1,685,732 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,266,000 after purchasing an additional 14,921 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Clearfield by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Clearfield by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 31,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clearfield by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clearfield by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

