Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CLF. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.69.

Shares of CLF traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.46. 15,028,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,489,465. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.97.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,404,757 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,250,000 after buying an additional 186,858 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,305 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 375.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,925 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 67,048 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 677,369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,622,000 after purchasing an additional 79,298 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

