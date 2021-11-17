Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 50,642 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,485,929 shares.The stock last traded at $167.39 and had previously closed at $166.04.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.22.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.18.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.10%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 73.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 6,150.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

