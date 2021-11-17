Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cloudflare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Cloudflare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.71.

NYSE:NET opened at $212.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $60.96 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The stock has a market cap of $68.26 billion, a PE ratio of -303.10 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.25.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $6,850,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total value of $6,305,058.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 745,905 shares of company stock worth $108,170,758 in the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 27,845 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 98,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 18,326 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 189.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 240,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,567,000 after acquiring an additional 68,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

