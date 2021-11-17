CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reissued an outperform rating on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ CCNE opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $467.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. CNB Financial has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $27.80.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a net margin of 24.00% and a return on equity of 15.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that CNB Financial will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

In other CNB Financial news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.18 per share, with a total value of $120,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

