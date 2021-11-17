Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Acquired by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCEP. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.37.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $55.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.52. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $40.18 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.67%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

