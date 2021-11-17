Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Posts Earnings Results

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Cocrystal Pharma stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.89. 456,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,731,909. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11. Cocrystal Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COCP shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cocrystal Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

In other news, Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $41,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 14.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,784 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 16.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 24.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

