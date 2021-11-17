Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Given New C$126.00 Price Target at CIBC

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price target decreased by analysts at CIBC from C$131.00 to C$126.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CCA. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$132.75.

Shares of CCA stock opened at C$100.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$111.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$115.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.55. The firm has a market cap of C$4.73 billion and a PE ratio of 12.18. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of C$92.35 and a 12 month high of C$123.07.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

