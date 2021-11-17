Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.61. Colfax reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Colfax’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colfax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $51.74 on Friday. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.18.

In other Colfax news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 39,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total value of $2,020,604.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 59,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $2,779,209.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,823 shares of company stock valued at $10,848,261. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,619,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,927 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 531.3% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,840,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,630 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,332,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,505,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,391,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,543,000 after acquiring an additional 856,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

