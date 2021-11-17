Collective Family Office LLC Has $653,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Collective Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

VOE traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $149.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,616. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.20. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $113.25 and a 1-year high of $151.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

